The Carolina Panthers have been heavily-criticized for their moves in recent years, especially recently after the trade of Brian Burns to the New York Giants. That trade prompted country singer and Panthers fan Luke Combs to critique the team on X. He appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show to go further into his frustrations as a fan of the Panthers, taking aim at the hiring of Dave Canales from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at first.
“I don't know Dave at all, I'm sure he's an awesome guy but I don't get the hype behind hiring the offensive coordinator for the 20th best offense in the league,” Luke Combs said on The Pat McAfee Show. “To be completely honest with you, like what are we talking about here? There's 20 other guys that are doing better. I just don't know, I don't know what the answer is and if there's some big plan I certainly don't understand it at all, I'll tell you that much.”
Dave Canales got a lot of praise for his work with Baker Mayfield in 2023 and helping the Buccaneers get to the divisional round of the playoffs. As of right now, Combs is not buying it will work for the Panthers. After that, Combs voiced his displeasure for David Tepper throwing a drink on a fan during the Panthers' loss in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.
“He's obviously a shrewd business man, but I'm a great musician and I'm not a football coach,” Combs said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I mean that's just the way it is. I'm great at doing music, but I ain't at the combine telling you who to draft, it ain't happening. You could be good at one thing, it doesn't mean you're good at something else. I think as a fan, you know throwing drinks on a fan in Jacksonville ain't a hot look, you know what I mean, it just ain't a good look.”
Hopefully for Combs, there are some signs of progress for the Panthers in 2023, specifically with Bryce Young.