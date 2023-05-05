A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers don’t have a single quit in them. They showed that again when they overcame a 0-2 deficit in Game 2 of their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road Thursday night to score a 3-2 victory.

In one of the most crucial moments in the contest, Matthew Tkachuk made a huge defensive play in the third period by diving for a block with his hand. Tkachuk would be seen grimacing in pain on the bench shortly after that, according to Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

“Matthew Tkachuk is in pain on the bench after blocking a shot with his hand. It was a big block, as Sergei Bobrovsky was without his stick with 8:40 to go. Allowed the Panthers to clear the zone and avoid danger.”

TKACHUK DIVING BLOCK BOBROVSKY'S STICK SOMEHOW ON THE ICE CHAOS IN TORONTO! pic.twitter.com/O7TjQ3Xhc4 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) May 5, 2023

Fortunately for Matthew Tkachuk the Panthers, it did not appear as though he suffered a serious injury, as he was still able to return to the ice.

Alexander Kerfoot and Ryan O’Reilly put the Maple Leafs ahead early with back-to-back goals in the first period. Florida’s Anton Lundell cut the Panthers’ deficit down in half with a goal in the same period. Aleksander Barkov tied the game with a goal just 19 seconds into the second period before Gustav Forsling scored what would become the game-winner within just a minute of that Barvov strike, thanks to the assists of Matthew Tkachuk and Lundell.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers will look to bury the Maple Leafs even deeper when they host this series for Games 3 and 4.