New Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders is likely to be held out of Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets due to tweaking his groin in practice this week, according to David Newton of ESPN.

The Panthers signed Miles Sanders as a free agent this offseason to a four-year, $25.4 million contract. He was a key addition for a team with a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young. With the departure of DJ Moore, Sanders will undoubtedly be leaned on this season, as he has had successful seasons in the past with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It makes sense for the Panthers to hold Sanders out of their matchup against the Jets on Saturday. The two teams have had joint practice this week, so they have gone up against each other a bit, although Thursday's practice got rained out. Sanders is an experienced player at a position where playing in the preseason is not vitally important as well. It is also the first preseason game, when starters do not play very much anyway.

Hopefully Sanders' hamstring tweak does not keep him out long, and he can get some snaps with his new team in the second and third preseason games.

It will be interesting to see how new head coach Frank Reich schemes Sanders into the offense, and how much he is leaned on with rookie quarterback Bryce Young expected to be the starter this season. The expectation is not necessarily for the Panthers to win this year, but for them to show promise for the future.