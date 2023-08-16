Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sandershas been dealing with a groin injury throughout training camp and now the preseason. It doesn't look like his injury will be resolved anytime soon, as he is set to miss the Panthers next game against the New York Giants and possibly the rest of the preseason, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“[Miles] Sanders did not play last week because of a groin injury and head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that Sanders will also miss this week’s preseason game against the [New York] Giants. Reich said that Sanders may also sit out the third game and that seems like a pretty good bet given the importance of having the back ready for the regular season.”

It sounds like the Panthers are going to be extra precautionary with Miles Sanders given the fact that they signed him as a hot-ticket free agent this summer to be their starting running back. In Bryce Young's rookie season as the Panthers starting quarterback, Carolina would be prudent to do everything they can to sustain the health of his primary playmakers like Sanders.

This means that guys like Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, and Spencer Brown will be dominating the carries out of the Panthers backfield for the rest of the preseason. Stay tuned into the rest of training camp and preseason in Carolina to see if anything shakes up in the running back room behind Sanders, as even if he doesn't suit up in the preseason, he will presumably be the starter come Week 1.