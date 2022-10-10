NFL anticipates Panthers trade fire sale after firing Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers made a huge move amid an abysmal start to the season, firing head coach Matt Rhule after less than three seasons at the helm. Rhule’s firing might not be the only domino to fall, though. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that there could be some trade action in Carolina following the dismissal of the head coach.

Per Glazer, teams “will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players.” Glazer notes that these inquiring teams are hoping Carolina completely starts over and opts for a rebuild.

With several attractive trade candidates on the roster, such as running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore, the Panthers have a chance to get their hands on some valuable draft capital, should they go that route.

Rhule went 11-27 in his two-and-a-half seasons as Panthers head coach, leaving the franchise in no better of a place than when he first arrived.

Owner David Tepper had said that “Rome wasn’t built in a day” earlier this offseason when referring to the team’s rebuild. After this disastrous start under Rhule, Rome might not be built for another several years.

Yet, an opportunity to jump start said rebuild awaits the Panthers. Carolina is likely to finish with one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, a chance to take a swing at one of the many quarterback prospects available.

But the Panthers can also beef up the team around the quarterback, whoever it will be, by parting ways with some of their veteran players.

It will be interesting to see what they opt to do.