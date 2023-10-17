The Carolina Panthers are adding depth to their secondary as they continue to search desperately for wins. The Panthers nabbed safety Alex Cook off the New York Giants practice squad, per PFT.

Carolina is winless this season and needs help at several positions, including in the secondary. The team has been riddled with injuries at several skill positions in the defensive backfield. The Panthers played without Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell at safety in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Cook certainly gives some help. He had 13 tackles for the Giants in preseason action but has not seen any time in the regular season.

Carolina's defense has struggled consistently all year. The team gave up 42 points in games to the Dolphins and Lions, and 37 in a game to Seattle. Cook gives the Panthers a body to throw into the rotation and at least get reps in practice for the team.

Cook will likely play behind safeties Jammie Robinson and Sam Franklin Jr., who will be stepping in due to the injuries to Woods and Bell. The opportunity is there for the young DB to get some playing time with his new team. Carolina is likely to give time to any player who is able to make a play and help the team get a win at this point, as the season is teetering on disaster.

The Panthers next host the Houston Texans in a game on October 29. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 3-3 on the season, after defeating New Orleans last Sunday.