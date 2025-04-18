There are two questions the Carolina Panthers face in the offseason. Was the strong 2024 finish by quarterback Bryce Young real? And what should they do with the No. 8 overall pick? To get a glimpse of the answer for the latter, here is the Panthers' 2025 NFL mock draft.

We’re using the ESPN mock draft simulator. It allows us to sit in the general manager’s chair and make the decisions for the franchise.

The Panthers enter the draft with a glaring need at the wide receiver position. They also need help at edge rusher and in the secondary. They’re in a prime spot to make a trade or pick the best available in the first round. We let the first seven picks go by before we made the decision.

Round 1: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

It came down to need versus talent. Warren is the total package, talent and character. That goes a long way in the NFL. Edge Jalon Walker was off the board, and edge Mykel Williams didn’t have enough zing for this pick. So it came down to Warren or wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. And we decided Warren could pump up the offense even if the receivers are lacking.

Warren is considered a year-one starter, according to nfl.com. And he’ll have to be that for the Panthers’ offense to roll.

“The ultimate ‘whatever, whenever' player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism, and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Warren plays with swagger and ‘best player on the field' energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense. Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage.

“He has the ball skills and toughness to win contested catches and withstand punishing contact. He’s very capable as a lead/move blocker, but will need a little improvement at sustaining blocks when blocking in-line. He possesses elite football character and plays with a confidence that can be contagious. He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league.”

Wow. That’s a lot. An AFC director of scouting added, “When you ask about the different prospects in their building, Penn State spends about two sentences on Warren because not much needs to be said. Elite player, elite character.”

And there you have it. This was the best move for the Panthers at this point.

Round 2: Jayden Higgins, Iowa. St.

The Panthers made out like bandits here. After passing on McMillan in Round 1, they got a comparable player in the second round. He’s 6-foot-4 and weighs 217 pounds and can dominate in the slot. Imagine him being teamed up with Warren.

He’s physical and plays through contact, according to the33rdteam.com.

“Higgins is a physical player who showcases the ability to play through contact and offers surprising quickness at the line of scrimmage,” Kyle Crabbs wrote. “He’s equally fluid at the top of the route stem and has illustrated the ability to create separation if given a lot of extra space to attack.

“As an outside receiver, Higgins boasts modest vertical stacking ability, which could eat into his ability to successfully threaten NFL corners in off-coverage. This is a frame that would be well implemented in running schemes, too. Higgins boasts some great length and heavy hands. He pairs it with a good effort as a frontside blocker. Higgins should offer something for everyone, but run-focused offenses looking to work out of 11 personnel will like his physical profile.”

Round 3: Edge Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

It came down to a tough call with cornerback Benjamin Morrison on the board, but Oladejo adds much-needed spice to the Panthers' ability to get to the quarterback. He’s tabbed as an eventual starter by nfl.com.

“Oladejo is long and aggressive in attacking blockers in front of him,” Zierlein wrote. “A lack of instincts in the run game and plans as a pass rusher could be temporary bumps in the road that should be smoothed with coaching. He greets and discards blockers with powerful, twitchy hands and still plays with a linebacker’s range and nose for the football despite his new position. He catches the “developmental” tag relative to his edge experience, but his traits and tape suggest he will make a difference sooner than expected.”

Round 4: S Jaylen Reed, Penn State (111) and WR Chimere Dike, Florida (114)

The Panthers filled their last major need by picking up another guy who could be in the starting mix soon. If he improves his ability to cover, he could be a standout because his physicality against the game is already there.

As for Dike, he adds a nice compliment on the outside to what Warren and Higgins bring in the middle of the field. His speed makes a difference, according to nytimes.com.

“With speed best described as ‘easy,' Dike accelerates on command to attack defenders at the stem or motor away from trail coverage,” Dane Brugler wrote. “ To fully weaponize that speed, he needs to improve his route pacing and stride manipulation to detach himself from coverage. There is something here.”

Round 5: Edge Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia (140), CB Upton Stout, W. Kentucky (146), and edge Kyle Kennard, South Carolina (163)

We struck it rich for this late in the draft. Ingram-Dawkins can fight it out on the practice field with Kennard. One of them should emerge into a key role along with Oladejo. Meanwhile, Stout provides depth in the secondary.

Round 7: Da’Quan Felton, Virginia Tech

The Panthers add another big receiver to get in the mix, but Felton lives on the outside and gets deep. He will battle Dike for playing time. But if he refines his game, he could be a starter.