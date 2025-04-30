If one just glanced at the Carolina Panthers 5-12 record and Bryce Young's overall pedestrian numbers from last season without watching the team play, they would come to the conclusion that the franchise remains in despair. It is still too early to know if the Cats can reach true relevance at some point soon, but they are at least on an upward trajectory. Veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow wants to aid in this rebuilding effort in any way possible.

He knows where he fits in the NFL landscape at this stage of his career and is just grateful for the chance to compete for a spot on a team that holds a special place in his heart. Despite being only 29 years of age, Renfrow's body was pushed to its limits in 2024. The autoimmune condition ulcerative colitis is primarily the reason why he fell off the NFL grid and popped up in another industry.

“It kicked my butt pretty good,” the former Pro Bowl selection told Panthers.com's Darin Gantt. “Last year, I fluctuated in weight; I went down to 150 pounds. I had like seven straight days of 103-degree fevers. It's tough to play when you're not feeling great.”

Instead of catching passes on the gridiron, Renfrow was serving as a partner in a privately owned company in South Carolina called ESS Industrial, which, in part, provides recycling services. It was quite the career change, but this man is a master at adapting to his environment.

What Hunter Renfrow can bring to the Panthers

The Myrtle Beach native was a walk-on at Clemson and proceeded to win two national championships, catching the game-winning touchdown in the Tigers' classic 35-31 title win over Alabama in 2017. At 5-foot-10, Hunter Renfrow has faced adversity all along his football path, but he has stayed the course.

The 2019 fifth-round draft pick trudged through the mud and emerged as a solid slot receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, totaling 103 receptions, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2021-22 campaign. He is now hoping to make an impact with Carolina.

The Panthers signed Renfrow to a contract on April 27, almost two months after false retirement rumors surfaced. The career underdog is looking to make a comeback with the franchise he rooted for as a kid. Growing up in the Carolinas, Renfrow became attached to the Panthers. He understands their history and the fan base's passion. His unique perspective could play nicely on this version of the Cats.

He has to make the squad first, though, and that will not be easy.

The WR competition could be stiff in Charlotte

The Panthers' wide receiver room includes 2017 Second-Team All-Pro Adam Thielen, rookie and All-American Tetairoa McMillan, promising second-year talents Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, Colorado Buffaloes standout Jimmy Horn Jr. and NFL vet David Moore. Climbing the depth chart will especially be challenging after a yearlong layoff.

But Hunter Renfrow is just happy to resume his football journey. Hopefully, regardless of how it turns out, he will get everything he wants out of it.

“One of the reasons why I wanted to come back, my thought process was, I want to really enjoy the time with the receivers and time with the team and time with my teammates and just be the best teammate I can,” Renfrow said. “I want to be real intentional about that and try to lock in and get in with the guys and have a good time and, and just be a resource any way I can.”

Bryce Young, the young wideouts and the rest of the Panthers team would be wise to absorb all the knowledge and motivation this gritty individual has to offer, for however long he is allowed to offer it.