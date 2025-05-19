The Minnesota Timberwolves have punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals, and Anthony Edwards is owning the spotlight with fearless confidence. After powering past the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in a dominant playoff run, Minnesota now sets its sights on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Timberwolves assistant Chris Hines, who’s spent the last four seasons helping develop Edwards’ game, playfully admitted Friday, “Basketball is ruining my life.”

“I got a few problems. I’m working it out. I talked to my therapist about it … I love the game. I can’t stop thinking about it.” Hines said in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Edwards confirmed this, calling Hines a “psycho” when it comes to sending him film clips. “He breaks stuff down in ways I’ve never seen before,” Edwards said.

Basketball dominates their thoughts day and night, with Hines frequently breaking down film into the early morning hours and firing off texts to Edwards. “If I shoot him something I’ll be like I hope he’s not awake, check this out in the morning,” said the Timberwolves assistant coach. “But it’s, ‘I’m awake.’ OK, cool, let’s talk about it now then.”

Those late-night film exchanges with Hines reflect Anthony Edwards’ evolution during this postseason. In past playoff appearances, he turned heads with explosive scoring efforts. This time around, he’s showing more maturity, reading defenses carefully and picking his spots.

Chris Hines helping Anthony Edwards with his evolution

Rather than forcing shots, Edwards has embraced his role as a facilitator, drawing defenders and setting up his teammates for quality chances. His 12 assists in Wednesday’s Game 5 win over Golden State set a new postseason best, underscoring how much he’s expanded his influence on the court.

Hines added that these late-night film sessions don’t always focus on the Timberwolves or their current opponents. When Minnesota faced the Lakers, he and Edwards studied every game from the 1991 Bulls-Lakers NBA Finals, Michael Jordan’s first title run.

The Thunder, led by rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a deep, skilled lineup, present Minnesota with its most difficult test so far. Still, the Timberwolves are charging forward behind Anthony Edwards’ relentless drive and the team’s bruising, disciplined defense.

The Western Conference Finals start on May 20, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, with the Thunder hosting the first two games. Anthony Edwards has captured everyone’s attention this postseason by eliminating the old guard, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry.