Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan addressed the major concerns over Tetairoa McMillan's passion for football. The Panthers used their No. 8 overall pick on the former Arizona standout. McMillan was one of the most talented but also polarizing players in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Waimānalo, Hawaii native was praised for his size, athleticism, and catch radius.

However, the perceived weaknesses of McMillan were quite eye-opening, especially when reports emerged that the 22-year-old might lack the enthusiasm to succeed at the next level. Morgan, however, shut down that notion in a recent interview on the Pat McAfee show.

“I think part of that is probably people's way of trying to get him a little lower on the draft board, because I think a lot of people liked him. For us, we were really thorough in the process. We brought him in here for a 30-minute visit. We met with him at the combine. We loved everything about him. Not only as a player but as a person. He’s super competitive, he’s super smart, he’s tough, and he does all the things you’re looking for in a number one wide receiver, so we’re extremely excited about him.“

The Panthers are doing everything they can to get the best out of Bryce Young

Panthers are heading into a critical third season under quarterback Bryce Young. And it's already been such a rollercoaster for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. Young had an uneven rookie season, where he showed some flashes at certain points. However, in the 2024 season, the former Heisman Trophy winner appeared to have regressed over the first few games. Young was subsequently benched in a move that seemed to indicate that the franchise had given up on him. First-year head coach Dave Canales, however, eventually put his young quarterback back on the field after a few weeks, and Bryce started to look like a completely different player.

Young finished the season with seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last three weeks, and the Panthers are finally looking like a team with a promising future. Now, the franchise QB has more help in the form of McMillan and several other free agent additions. Is there an inherent risk in taking a talented wide receiver whose passion for football is questioned? Sure. Is it absolutely a risk worth taking for Dan Morgan as he tries to confirm that Bryce Young is worthy of a long-term contract extension? Absolutely. These are the types of big swings worth taking, and the Panthers' organization will subsequently receive a lot of closure in the 2025 season.