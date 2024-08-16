On Thursday, it was announced that ESPN fired analyst Robert Griffin III. Analyst Sam Ponder was also fired.

Griffin, a 34-year-old former NFL quarterback, addressed the news Thursday night on X, formerly Twitter.

“Thankful for so many people in my time at ESPN that helped me grow because they are some of the best in the business. From the broadcast booth to the studio and ESPECIALLY the people many of you never see behind the camera. They are the REAL MVPs and sacrifice so much time with their families just to ensure people like myself in front of the camera even have the opportunity to shine. There were so many awesome experiences and moments that my family and I will never forget from the last 3 years.

“What people sometimes fail to realize is none of this is possible without you guys, the FANS. So THANK YOU to everyone who has supported my family through my playing days and broadcast career so far. We love you guys and will continue to seek and defend the truth while telling athletes’ stories the right way,” Griffin wrote on X.

Robert Griffin III's sports media career remains bright

Football fans will remember Griffin's impressive play at Baylor while he was in college. He ended up getting selected second overall by the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders) in the NFL Draft in 2012. He began his NFL career strong, earning a Pro Bowl selection and winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Griffin would struggle to remain healthy moving forward, though. He has not played in the NFL since 2020, although Griffin has hinted at a desire to return in previous seasons.

Griffin ultimately signed a multi-year contract with ESPN in 2021 and he also has a YouTube channel. Griffin plans on continuing to share content on YouTube.

One has to imagine that other major networks will reach out to Griffin following the surprise firing. He is well-liked by fans and certainly provides quality analysis.

The ESPN firing is a setback, but Robert Griffin III's future in sports media remains bright nonetheless.