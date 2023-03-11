The Carolina Panthers-Chicago Bears blockbuster trade on Friday night seemed like a win-win for both sides, but Robert Griffin III doesn’t think so.

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback turned ESPN analyst took to Twitter to wonder why the Panthers didn’t explore a Lamar Jackson trade, rather than dealing away DJ Moore and draft assets for the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

“You would think the Carolina Panthers would AT LEAST explore a deal with a Unanimous MVP who is 26 years old and 45-16 as a starter before they traded so many assets to get the #1 pick,” Griffin III wrote on Saturday. “Could have potentially gotten Lamar Jackson, kept DJ Moore and some of those draft picks.”

It’s certainly a valid question from Griffin III, but a rookie contract is also more valuable than the proposed over $200 million Jackson is looking for on a long-term deal. It is tough for teams to pay the money that Lamar reportedly wants, that being a fully guaranteed contract like the five-year, $230 million one given to Deshaun Watson last year.

Griffin III has recently said that NFL teams are colluding against Jackson, and he isn’t the only one who has made the claim after many teams have already made it clear that they aren’t interested in the superstar. Former NFL stars JJ Watt and Ryan Clark have also suggested teams are colluding against Lamar, questioning why so many are publicly “out” on the MVP QB.

“This Lamar Jackson disrespect is OUTRAGEOUS…Lamar Jackson is a Unanimous MVP, has led the NFL in Passing Touchdowns, is 26 years old, is 45-16 as a starter and All the QB needy teams are saying they aren’t interested. Don’t smell right to me,” Griffin III said last week.

For the Carolina Panthers, it made sense that instead of committing to that kind of money, they bring in a young rookie signal-caller like CJ Stroud or Bryce Young as the team’s new starting quarterback.

But for Robert Griffin III, the collusion drum continues to beat against Lamar Jackson in the wake of the Bears-Panthers trade.