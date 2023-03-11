Following the Carolina Panthers decision to move up to the number one overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, it appears that they will now select their quarterback of the future. In a draft class with several quarterbacks fighting to be taken first overall, including Alabama’s Bryce Young and Florida’s Anthony Richardson, it appears that the Panthers may have already made their choice. And that would be Ohio State’s, CJ Stroud.

In the aftermath of the trade, The Athletic’s Joe Person offered insight on what the Panthers could do at number one. According to Person, Stroud may be the quarterback that they are leaning toward selecting.

“The party line from the team will be that Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer will use the next seven weeks to evaluate which of the big four quarterbacks they want: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis, or Anthony Richardson. But league insiders believe it will be Stroud, who’s bigger than Young, more accurate than Richardson, and more of a playmaker than Levis,” wrote Person.

He then added, “Stroud put on a show of precision passing at the combine last week, and proved against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals that he’s not afraid to leave the pocket when necessary. The Panthers passed on another Ohio State quarterback two years ago, taking Jaycee Horn at No. 8 when Fields was available.”

Between the showing that CJ Stroud delivered at the combine, and the way that he closed out his final season at Ohio State, his stock is at an all-time high. If the Panthers hope to make up for passing on Justin Fields in 2021, it appears that Stroud could be the target at number one overall.