Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has been carted off the field against the Buffalo Bills with what seems to be an ankle injury.

Based on the videos of the incident, Darnold appeared to tweak his left ankle after being tackled by CJ Brewer. The Bills DT can be seen falling on Darnold’s foot after the hit, with the QB writhing in pain after.

Wouldn’t watch this if you get queasy easily … but this is why Sam Darnold was carted off. Watch his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/FWiud7vVmu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022

Sam Darnold was quickly taken out of the contest to get checked. He was officially ruled out for the rest of the game with what the team is calling an ankle injury for now.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold has been ruled out with an ankle injury. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2022

The way his ankle bent certainly doesn’t look good, but fans can only hope that the issue is as not as severe as it appears to be.

While Darnold has lost the Panthers’ QB battle to Baker Mayfield, he still figures to be a key part of the team as the primary backup quarterback. He even vowed earlier to assist Mayfield in every way he can to help steer Carolina to the winning path.

If Darnold’s injury is severe and he would need to be on the sidelines for long, the Panthers will be left with only two healthy signal-callers in Mayfield and PJ Walker. The team already lost another QB to health issues, with rookie passer Matt Corral already out for the 2022 campaign due to Lisfranc injury.

UPDATE: According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Sam Darnold is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain. He is set to have an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury and if there is any other damage.