The Carolina Panthers fortunately got through their first preseason game without any serious injuries sustained across the roster. Their luck might be changing as they get back onto the practice field, as Panthers receiver Terrace Marshall was carted off of the field on Monday, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Panthers' WR Terrace Marshall was carted off the practice field today.”

This is tough news for the Panthers, especially for Bryce Young. Terrace Marshall figures to be a nice weapon for Young and Carolina in 2023, but now his 2023 season is in jeopardy. This would definitely be a tough blow to the Panthers wide receiver room that is not elite by any means.

Young will be throwing to guys like Adam Thielen and DJ Chark as his first two options out wide this year. Marshall is set to join Jonathan Mingo and Laviska Shenault behind Thielen and Chark, although that could potentially change based on the severity of his injury.

Whatever the status is to Marshall, it will not change the expectations that will be placed upon Bryce Young's shoulders this year. Young looked poised and comfortable in his first preseason action, and Panthers fans are expecting more of the same in the regular season.

Stay tuned into any more updates out of Panthers training camp in regards to Terrace Marshall and a potential injury. The hope is that it is nothing serious, although Panthers fans should prepare for the worst given the fact that their young wide receiver was carted off of the practice field.