The unwanted history Panthers set amid 0-2 start in 2022 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers are off to a rocky start in the Baker Mayfield era, dropping their first two games in hard-fought battles. The 0-2 start could have been much different if not for some last-minute dramatics. The Panthers set some unwanted NFL history on Sunday after losing via a 56-yard Graham Gano field goal. Carolina became the first team in NFL history to lose the first two games of the season on field goals of 55+ yards, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Panthers first two games this season… – Week 1: loss via go-ahead 58-yd FG

– Week 2: loss via go-ahead 56-yd FG Carolina is the first team to allow go-ahead 55+ yard FG in the 4th qtr/OT in consecutive games. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/hAG0ISyzaK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2022

The Panthers, of course, lost in Week 1 courtesy of a 58-yard field goal against the Cleveland Browns. They lost that game 26-24. The final score of the Week 2 loss against the Giants was 19-16.

It’s been back-to-back weeks of heartbreaking losses for the Panthers. Baker Mayfield shared that he feels the team is close to where it needs to be and based on the results, he’s not wrong. But it still is worrisome that the Panthers’ offense has struggled to produce at the levels it has.

Mayfield completed less than 50% of his pass attempts on Sunday. He had just 145 yards after completing 14-of-29 pass attempts for one touchdown and zero interceptions. Despite getting Christian McCaffrey more involved in the game plan on Sunday, the Panthers’ offense still struggled to put up points, culminating in Gano’s game-winner from 56 yards out.

With a Week 3 battle against the New Orleans Saints looming, Carolina will be hoping to find a way to avoid a third such heart-wrenching loss. Matt Rhule and Co. desperately need to get in the win column, but it’s proven historically difficult for the Panthers at the start of the season.