Baker Mayfield’s strong statement on Panthers despite falling to 0-2

The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season following a disappointing loss against the New York Giants. Quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the Panthers’ poor start to the season after the loss, and he suggested the team is close to where it needs to be. Via Ellis L. Williams of The Observer, Mayfield offered some optimism about the Panthers despite taking another L on Sunday.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: “We are very close. We put in the work and deserve to have fun on Sundays.” — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) September 18, 2022

“We are very close,” Mayfield said of the Panthers. “We put in the work and deserve to have fun on Sundays.”

Unfortunately for Mayfield, putting in the work isn’t the entire battle. The Panthers have been dreadful when it comes to executing on the field on Sundays, and it was much of the same in Week 2.

Mayfield completed less than 50% of his pass attempts. He went 14-for-29 in the game, amassing just 145 yards through the air. His average pass attempt resulted in a gain of just five yards, and no Carolina receiver surpassed 43 yards in the game. D.J. Moore was the Panthers’ top wideout, hauling in three catches for 43 yards.

If Mayfield wants fans and the Panthers to start having fun on Sunday’s he’s going to need to play a whole lot better. His numbers last week were buffed by a late garbage-time touchdown to Robbie Anderson, but overall, Mayfield has done little to inspire confidence under center as the Panthers QB.

The Panthers will have a tough matchup in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints as they look to avoid going 0-3 to start the year, at which point, hopefully, Mayfield and his receivers will be more in sync.