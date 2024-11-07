With Bryce Young set to start this Sunday for the Carolina Panthers, general manager Dan Morgan spoke to the media about the state of the team along with their commitment to the former No. 1 overall pick. Before the Panthers take on the New York Giants, Morgan would also touch on the trade market for Young and how conversations went.

There is no doubt that Young has been a focal point for the organization on top of talks if a split could be in their future as the 23-year-old has struggled so far. Morgan, who is in his first season as general manager for Carolina, would say Wednesday that he sees Young “growing every day,” which should be great news to hear for any fan of the franchise, according to Kassidy Hill of the team's website.

“Yeah, I think every week, you know, we’re assessing Bryce,” Morgan said. “We’re just seeing, taking it day by day, really just seeing him grow, seeing him develop, be under coach and work with him, learn under Andy [Dalton]. I think we do see him growing every day. We’re excited to work with him and keep working with him in the future. At the end of the day, we’ll have those conversations once the season ends and, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Panthers' Dan Morgan on wanting to see improvements from Bryce Young

While there were some rumors about Young being dealt at the trade deadline, it seems like he will continue to be the hopeful player that brings the Panthers back to relevance. Morgan would say that while he wants to see Young continue to be better, it's not just the quarterback that has those requirements.

“Yeah, just continually improve and it's not just Bryce, it's everybody on our roster,” Morgan said. “We're evaluating everybody every single day, not just on game day. Not only how they carry themselves on the field, but off the field as well. So, it's just one of those things where we're evaluating everything and at the end of the day we'll get together at the end of the season and we'll see where we're at.”

The Panther's commitment to Bryce Young long-term

So far this season, Young has thrown for 694 yards to go along with three touchdowns and six interceptions as he was benched earlier in the season for Andy Dalton, who before Week 8 had a car accident. While there were some discussions of Young and the Panthers being frustrated, those will be pushed back as Morgan stated that he never “opened that door” of having discussions with other teams on their University of Alabama product.

“Those are obviously discussions between Dave and myself and Brandt,” Morgan said about committing to Young long-term. “Just kind of talking through the direction that we want to go and we're looking for him to grow and develop every week, get better every single week and, and Dave has a plan for him. Dave has a plan for all the guys on this roster. So, he's doing a really good job with him and Bryce is bought in and he's committed to being the best that he can be. So, we'll see where it goes.”

The Panthers are 2-7 currently as they next face New York in Germany Sunday.