The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers head to Germany for an international game Sunday morning. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Panthers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Panthers Last Game – Matchup History

These teams last played in 2022, and the Giants beat the Panthers 19-16.

Overall Series: The Panthers lead the all-time series 7-6.

Here are the Giants-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Panthers Odds

New York Giants: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -260

Carolina Panthers: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Panthers

Time: 9:30 AM ET/6:30 AM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

New York has not been good this season, or lately. However, they have a chance to turn the around on Sunday in Munich. It will start with the offense. The Panthers have allowed 32.6 points per game, which is the most in the NFL. In fact, they are the only team allowing over 30 points per game. Carolina also allows over 390 total yards per game. New York has a great chance to gain a lot of yards, possess the ball many times, and put up some points on Sunday.

The Panthers have also really struggled on offense. On the season, the Panthers have scored 16.3 points per game, which is the fourth-lowest in the NFL. Along with that, the Panthers really struggle to move the ball downfield. Bryce Young is at the front of those struggles, as well. He can be forced into mistakes, and the Panthers do have many weapons left after the trade deadline. With the Panthers’ depleted arsenal, and their lack of scoring, the Giants have a great chance to win.

New York needs to convert their third downs on Sunday. They are not very good at it this season. However, the Panthers allow the highest third-down conversion rate in the NFL at 48.3 percent. The Giants should be able to move the ball downfield, but third downs are inevitable. If they can convert these third downs at a high rate, the Giants will cover the spread.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers are coming off a win, and it was much-needed in terms of confidence. Their defense stepped up and allowed just 22 points in the win, and they scored late to win. That is the kind of defense the Panthers have to play in this game. The good news is the Giants score just 15.4 points per game, which is the worst in the NFL. If the Panthers can allow 21 points or less, they will give themselves a chance to win.

Carolina has to take advantage of the lack of protection the Giants give Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 28 times this season, which is sixth-most in the NFL. Carolina will not usually put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, but they should be able to in this one. If the Panthers can pressure Daniel Jones, and get him down a few times, they will have a great chance to win this game.

Since returning to the starting spot, Bryce Young has been able to be more efficient with his passes. In the first two games, Young passed for just 245 yards. In his first game back he threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, Young threw for 171 yards. He is playing better football, and the Panthers’ play is reflecting that. If he can have a decent game, the Panthers will be in a position to cover the spread.

Final Giants-Panthers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a low-scoring game. Neither team is great, and both teams struggle to score. With that being the case, I will take the Panthers to cover the spread.

Final Giants-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers +5.5 (-105)