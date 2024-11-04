The Carolina Panthers captured their second win on Sunday, defeating their divisional rivals from New Orleans 23-22. Head coach Dave Canales and his team move into third place in the NFC South, while the Saints fall to last. The loss was the seventh in a row for head coach Dennis Allen and the visitors, a brutal skid since their 2-0 start. Quarterback Bryce Young led the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Post game, Young disputed reports that he's frustrated with Canales.

Expand Tweet

“Panthers QB Bryce Young said there was no frustration with coach Dave Canales over the play calling,” reported ESPN's David Newton on X, formerly Twitter.

Sunday's win was a gutsy one, and sometimes the only way you can win is in an ugly manner. That was the Panthers at times on Sunday. Young's performance wasn't the strongest, but he played in an intelligent manner and knew when and where to hit his skill players. Can this lead to a start for Young next week versus the New York Giants? The upcoming matchup will likely be the biggest one of the season for Carolina.

Will Bryce Young start for Panthers in Munich next week?

The Giants are also struggling for the most part this season. They are also 2-7 and lost on Sunday in a divisional matchup versus the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled for most of the season, but he didn't play too badly in the loss to Washington. He had a QBR of 72.9 on the day, helping to account for all three of the Giants touchdowns.

Oddsmakers like Oddsshark have given them the slight edge, and Jones' experience might be a factor in why Canales hasn't chosen Young as the starting quarterback heading into next week's international tilt. Young discussed his thoughts on today's game, including the play calling, in the post-game press conference posted above.

“It wasn't any frustration about anything specific,” said Young to the media. “You know, I'm a competitor, all competitors, and every driver we don't score, obviously we are all frustrated about it, and you know, obviously that's important but also obviously there's a balance, you know. I have a ton of respect for Coach Canales. As a play caller, he knows exactly what he's doing so, it was no frustration.”

The Panthers did seem to be in a groove in certain spurts of the game, including that final drive. Young and Canales' relationship has reportedly been rocky in the past, but today's performance likely helped. Wouldn't it behoove the Panthers to see if the duo can win game number three together in Munich? One way or another, Panthers fans and analysts will certainly have their own take on the situation.