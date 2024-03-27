The NFL free agency period has slowed down considerably after a busy few weeks. However, the Carolina Panthers have stunned everybody by signing veteran linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on a two-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Clowney chose the Panthers over a return to the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets.
‘Sources: #Panthers and free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to terms. Clowney visited the #Panthers and #Jets while remaining in touch with the #Ravens. Very quietly, Carolina pulls off a big one. It’s a 2-year, $20M deal for Clowney, with a max value of $24M.'
Clowney had a decent bounce-back campaign with Baltimore and now gets a terrific two-year deal with the Panthers.
The former No. 1 overall pick had 9.5 sacks last season with the Ravens and now gets to return to South Carolina, where he became a star for the Gamecocks during his college days. Clowney is also from Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Why Jadeveon Clowney chose Panthers over Jets
Jadeveon Clowney is a talented veteran coming off a big year, but his market was dwindling with free agency nearly a month old. He was brought in for a visit with the Panthers and then had a lot of interest from the Jets. Ultimately, the decision was Carolina, and Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report mentioned the second year of the deal as a main deciding factor:
‘Jets were not willing to do two years for Jadeveon Clowney. #Ravens were hoping to get him back, but the #Panthers made the two-year commitment.'
Clowney and his wife, Najah, also mentioned being close to home is a big factor in the decision, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
“We're going to be just 30 minutes from home. It's where we do all our community and foundation work going into season 11. Plus, my Grandaddy is getting older; and last year we had a lot of losses in our family. So honestly, it just feels like a a full circle moment being closer. He spoke with Ravens. He also liked his visit with Jets. Both places were fits, but the Panthers pursued the hardest. This is a special day for us.”
Clowney was a sensation during his days with the Gamecocks and had a ton of hype coming into the NFL. He spent time with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Ravens and is now headed back home.
Reports had previously stated that Jets GM Joe Douglas wanted to get Clowney in New York, but the latest indication states they weren't willing to offer a second year in the contract, although it makes sense given Clowney's age at 31.