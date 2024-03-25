New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas spoke to the media regarding both Jadeveon Clowney and Zach Wilson on Monday. Douglas mentioned that he had a productive meeting with Clowney, but no deal has been signed as of yet, via Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network.
He also reiterated that there is no trade market for Wilson, and it's possible that he stays on the roster in 2024.
After losing homegrown talent Bryce Huff in free agency, the Jets have reportedly been highly motivated to bring in Clowney as a replacement at edge rusher, via Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Clowney registered 9.5 sacks for the Ravens last year, tying his career-high. The former No. 1-pick also recorded a career-high 71 pressures, ranking 11th amongst edge rushers.
While there is mutual interest, this is far from a done deal. There's still a chance he re-signs with Baltimore, and the Panthers are also in the mix, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.
Meanwhile, the Jets may be stuck with their failed franchise quarterback prospect. New York made it clear that Wilson will no longer be the backup after bringing in Tyrod Taylor on a two-year, $18 million deal.
Both sides have been interested in a divorce, but there still seems to be no trade market for the much-maligned signal caller. The franchise would take a $11.2 million cap hit if they released him, via Over the Cap. As a result, the BYU alum may have to ride out one more season on the bench before his rookie deal expires.
What are the Jets' best and worst case scenarios?
Signing Clowney to a one-year deal would be a decent move for New York in the short term, but that's about it. The 31-year-old is six years older than Huff, and has much less time left as a premiere player. Clowney would essentially be a “band-aid” signing, as the Jets should've locked up Huff at least one or two years ago.
Furthermore, the team needs to develop fellow edge rusher Will McDonald. The 2023 first-round pick played in just 19% of the defensive snaps last season, and Clowney would undoubtedly block him from playing a bigger role.
At some point, McDonald needs to prove his worth as a starting-caliber player in order to give the Jets a return on their investment. Ideally, he would leapfrog either Clowney (if he signs) or John-Franklin Myers on the depth chart at some point in 2024.
As for Wilson, he should not see the field under any circumstances in 2024. His performance in 2023 proved that he’s not ready to be a reliable option. While he showed plenty of flashes, his chances of living up to his draft status are slim to none. Ideally, he’ll get to enjoy a full season on the bench to develop his game behind Rodgers and Taylor, assuming the Jets can’t find a trade partner.