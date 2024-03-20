The New York Jets have been a busy team this offseason, and they are fresh off arguably their biggest move so far that saw them sign Mike Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million. The team may be looking to use their momentum from signing Williams to help them haul another big fish into town in Jadeveon Clowney.
After some rough seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns, Clowney enjoyed quite a bounce back campaign in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens. Now, he's looking to earn himself a nice new deal in free agency, and he will be taking a visit to New York to see if the Jets are going to be the team that gives him the deal he wants.
#Ravens free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney, who tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks this past season, is visiting the #Jets today.
The Jets have been pretty active after the first wave of free agency madness passed. pic.twitter.com/Cn7xzNMyX4
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2024
Jets looking at Jadeveon Clowney as a potential Bryce Huff replacement
Clowney played a big role within the Ravens strong defense last season, and he ended up putting together one of the best seasons of his career as a result (43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 19 QB Hits, 5 PD, 2 FF, 1 FR). Clowney seemed to be regressing after earning three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2016-2018, but he proved last season he still has some gas left in the tank.
It makes sense why the Jets are interested in Clowney, because they just lost Bryce Huff to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in free agency. Huff led the way for New York's pass rush last season, racking up ten sacks for the team, so finding some way to replace him in the pass rush is key, and that's precisely where Clowney comes into play.
The Jets aren't the only team showing interest in Clowney, as the veteran defensive lineman also visited with the Carolina Panthers last week. Similar to New York, Carolina is looking to replace their top pass rusher in Brian Burns after they sent him to the New York Giants in a trade. On paper, though, the Jets are a much more appealing destination for a veteran like Clowney who is surely looking to play on a winning team.
New York is hoping that their 2024 campaign can be what their 2023 campaign was supposed to be. Aaron Rodgers will be under center after he tore his Achilles on just his fourth offensive snap of the season, and he will have a flashy new pass catcher in Williams teaming up with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall to lead the offense up and down the field.
Making sure the defense stays in tip-top shape on the other side of the ball, though, is crucial as well, which makes Clowney's potential addition worth keeping a close eye on. Bringing him to town may be a bit tougher after the addition of Williams, but where there's a will, there's a way, and it wouldn't be surprising to see these two sides find a way to hammer out a deal.