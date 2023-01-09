By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh has been linked to NFL teams such as the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers. However, Harbaugh will likely not be taking over the Panthers’ head coaching duties any time soon. A recent report stated that Carolina plans to focus on other head coaching options, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

“The Panthers spoke with Jim Harbaugh recently but only after a good deal of persistence on Harbaugh’s side. Carolina plans to focus its efforts elsewhere,” Jones shared on Twitter.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks will interview for Carolina’s full-time head coaching position, per Jeremy Fowler.

Jim Harbaugh also recently admitted that he expects to return to Michigan football. He’s previously stated that he will likely return to the program, and doubled down on that notion amid his NFL links.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh is still set to meet with the Broncos despite his Michigan expectation. Denver needs a head coach and Harbaugh would be a solid fit for the position. He succeeded during his tenure in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Denver has potential but fell short of their expectations this past season. Harbaugh could help turn the organization around.

Nevertheless, it is unclear what the future holds for Harbaugh. Reports have continued to link him to NFL teams, but Jim Harbaugh’s comments make it seem as if he will return to Michigan.

We will provide updates on the situation as they are made available.