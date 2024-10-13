ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Panthers will battle the Boston Bruins on Monday at the TD Garden. It's a rematch of two playoff rivals as we share our NHL odds series and make a Panthers-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Panthers lost 5-2 to the Buffalo Sabres, their second loss in a row. Now, they look to bounce back and will have to do it without Aleksander Barkov, who suffered a lower-body injury.

The Bruins defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in overtime. Ultimately, they struggled to score throughout but managed to put one in the net to win it in the extra session.

Here are the Panthers-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Bruins Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +112

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Panthers vs Bruins

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: ESPN+, Scripps, and New England Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers eliminated the Bruins over the past two seasons in the postseason.

Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and 11 assists over 18 games against the Bruins.

The Panthers are 3-2 over the past five games against the Bruins at the TD Garden.

The Panthers have done well against Jeremy Swayman, who is 1-1-1 with a 3.69 goals-against average and an .875 save percentage over three games.

The Panthers need more from their scorers and for the team to stop making critical mistakes. Sam Bennett has been their best scorer, with two goals and two assists. Also, he has been solid in the faceoff circle, winning 19 draws and losing 17. Sam Reinhart has also been good, with one goal and two assists, while also winning 10 draws and losing 12. Evan Rodrigues has contributed with one goal and two assists. Unfortunately, Matthew Tkachuk missed the last game due to illness. But he likely will play in this one and come in with two assists while still searching for his first goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky starts in net and is 1-1 with a 3.04 goals-against average. Unfortunately, it has been a rough start for him in the net, and he must bounce back while hoping his defense can play well.

The Panthers will cover the spread if their top two lines can gain possession, win the draws, and set up scoring chances. Then, the defense must close gaps and prevent the best players from the Bruins from striking.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins have done well against Bobrovsky, who is 4-11-4 with a 3.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891 in his career against the Panthers.

David Pastrnak has notched 13 goals and 13 assists over 31 games against the Cats.

Elias Lindholm has tallied four goals and 12 assists over 24 games against the Panthers.

Brad Marchand has tallied 19 goals and 28 assists over 50 career games against Florida.

The Bruins need more offense. So far, it's been mixed results. Lindholm is their best point producer, with two goals and three assists, while also doing well in the faceoff circle. Meanwhile, Pastrnak has tallied three goals and one assist, including one conversion on the powerplay. Charlie McAvoy has added one goal and two assists. Also, he has been physical, leveling seven hits and blocking four shots. Brad Marchand is still searching for his first goal, as he has had two assists this season.

The Bruins have won the last two games after opening the season with a rough loss to Florida. However, the defense has produced mixed results, and so has Swayman. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914 after bouncing back on Saturday after a season-opening blip.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they continue to win the faceoffs and establish possession. Then, they must defend tight spaces and prevent Tkachuk from gaining space.

Final Panthers-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Panthers have been bad in the faceoff circle recently, contributing to their two consecutive losses. Additionally, they have not had numerous powerplay chances, and allowed too many shots. The Bruins are doing well in the faceoff circle. Moreover, they dominated the Kings, winning 55 percent of the draws, which helped them gain the upper hand.

These teams faced off on opening night, with the Panthers dominating the Bruins. Additionally, they fired 35 shots on net and won 52 percent of the faceoffs. The Cats also scored six goals despite going 0 for 6 on the powerplay. What is the difference in this game? Swayman. He did not start in the opener but watched from the bench as his backup allowed all those goals to flow through while he sat and waited. With Swayman in net, the Bruins will do better this time around, well enough to cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+190)