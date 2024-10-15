ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Panthers (1-5) head to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders (4-2). Check out our NFL odds series as we hand out a Panthers-Commanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Panthers-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Commanders Odds

Carolina Panthers: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +295

Washington Commanders: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -370

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Commanders

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Carolina needs to play well on offense if they want to win. The good news is the Commanders are not great on defense. Washington allows quarterbacks to complete 69.9 percent of their passes, which is the sixth-highest in the NFL. They also allow the eighth-highest average yards per completion. Carolina has a great chance to not only find the open receiver but do it for a big gain.

Washington has allowed 12 passing touchdowns, and 24.2 points per game. They do have a tendency to give up points, so Carolina has a chance to at least cover the spread. Andy Dalton does a good job avoiding sacks, and he has thrown for seven touchdowns in five games. He is a capable quarterback with a history of success. If the Commanders allow him to, Dalton will pick apart the defense in this game.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jayden Daniels has solidified himself as one of the best picks in the draft. He is making a case to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award over Caleb Williams, as well. On the season, Daniels has thrown for 1,404 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Daniels has also rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns. he has led the Commanders to third-most points per game this season. If Daniels continues to play as he has been, the Commanders will win.

Carolina has allowed the fourth-most yards per game, the most points per game, second-most passing touchdowns, and the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL. The Panthers can not slow down anybody, no matter who they play. Washington is capable of having a big game, so I am expecting them to score at least four touchdowns in this game. With how bad the Panthers have been on defense, the Commanders should easily win.

With the Panthers' bad defense comes their struggles on third downs. Carolina allows teams to convert third downs 47.4 percent of the time, which is the third-highest in the NFL. Teams have had 76 chances at third down, so it is not like the Panthers' numbers are skewed by having a smaller number of attempts. Washington does not need to make the big play every down. In fact, Washington is second in the NFL in third down conversion rate. It would not be surprising to see the Commanders convert a lot of their third downs and control the time of possession.

Final Panthers-Commanders Prediction & Pick

It is not easy to win by a touchdown in the NFL, but the Panthers are just the much worse team here. Jayden Daniels is playing great football, and the Commanders also run the ball pretty well. Because of this Washington should be able to win this game with ease at home. I am going to take the Commanders to not only win but cover this spread, as well.

Final Panthers-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Commanders -7.5 (-110)