The indie studio A24 has optioned Paris Hilton's memoir for television in a six-figure deal, via Meredith Kile of Entertainment Tonight.

Though we're used to seeing Paris Hilton in reality shows, this time around, she'll be featured in a biopic slated for a series adoption of her 2023 memoir, Paris: The Memoir.

Her book was released last March and includes details of her rise to fame in the early 2000s and her traumatic past. Plus, there are details about her being a troubled teen and a favorite for the paparazzi.

“[There are} just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible,” she told ET back in March about her memoir.

Paris has no regrets about letting all her details out in her book. She said, “I feel incredibly empowered [after writing the book], and to read everything that I went through and how resilient and brave I am.”

Paris Hilton Biopic

The same bravado from her book will surely make it in the upcoming biopic. She will be involved in the television series adaptation, although it's not known exactly in what capacity.

A lot is going on this year for Hilton. In January, she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, son Phoenix. And now, along with her book released in 2023, more to come with her biopic.

Though none of these projects are reality shows, we'll see a more real side of Paris that we may have missed from her time milking cows on The Simple Life in the early-mid ‘2000s.