On May 22, Paris Hilton said goodbye to her long time family member and beloved chihuahua Harajuku Bitch. Harajuku was more than just a pet, according to Hilton, she was family. After 23 years on earth, Hilton’s small companion said goodbye.

In an Instagram post, Hilton wrote about the heartbreaking passing of her canine friend, “Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments,” she wrote.

“She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”

Paris Hilton continued, talking about how Harajuku was there for her, through thick and thin. “She was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The world renowned influencer concluded her post, speaking directly to her little friend, telling her love to rest peacefully. “Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.”

“Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever.”