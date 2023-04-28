Paris Hilton is set to attend the Met Gala for the first time in her life, according to sources close to the star. Hilton, who is attending as a guest of Vogue and the designer of her look, will be flying to the gala, which takes place on May 1, from Washington, D.C. where she will be holding a conference about the new Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act prior to the fashion event, TMZ breaks.

The theme for this year’s event is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor of the iconic designer who passed away in 2019. Paris Hilton was famously friendly with Lagerfeld and attended a collaboration he did with Dom Perignon back in 2006 with her friend and former employee, Kim Kardashian.

Hilton’s sister, Nicky, attended the ball just once, in 2001, and it is not known why Paris has never attended in the past. Sources close to the star say she is over the moon about the invite.

The Met Gala, hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, is known for its strict guest list, with many high-profile celebrities being left off each year. Fashion journalist Amy Odell has previously detailed the tight grip Wintour maintains over every aspect of the gala, including the guest list.

However, some guests have managed to transition from “out” to “in,” including Kardashian. For Hilton, it appears that day has finally arrived.

Hilton, who is fresh off the release of her memoir and has been making headlines with her advocacy against abusive youth facilities, will be making a statement on the red carpet, but details of her look remain under wraps.