The Indianapolis Colts had hopes of making a run to the playoffs, but their loss to the New York Giants has made it nearly impossible at this point. The Giants probably played their best game of the season against the Colts, putting up 45 points. Drew Lock had an efficient game, throwing four touchdowns and running for one.

Joe Flacco played in place of Anthony Richardson today, and though he threw two touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions. In the end, the Colts' defense couldn't get enough stops to hold the Giants off, and now they'll be on the outside looking in.

After the game, the social media went nuts about the Colts losing.

“The Colts seem to specialize in losing the games they absolutely can’t afford to lose,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Colts gave up 45 American football points to the New York Giants with the season on the line lmfaooooo,” another user wrote.

“Never seen a more disappointing, mentally fragile team than the Colts for the last TEN years,” a third user wrote.

Colts' playoff chances ruined after loss to Giants

The Colts didn't bring out their best against the Giants, and that has caused them to lose any chance of getting into the playoffs. They've had an up-and-down season, especially at the quarterback position with Joe Flacco and Anthony Richardson.

Richardson was the starter at the beginning of the season and then was benched for Flacco. Once Richardson got his job back, he started playing better, and the Colts saw a chance to make the playoffs. Now, they'll go into the offseason after next week with hopes of more improvement from Richardson.

It'll be interesting to see what they do during the offseason to try and improve the team and which side of the ball will they focus on the most.