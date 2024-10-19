During his trip to Austin for ‘College Gameday' ahead of the highly anticipated Texas football home game vs. Georgia, Pat McAfee got himself a nice, new pair of chaps and figured he should show them off on TV.

However, while miming like a hockey goalie and jumping on an imaginary steer may be suitable activities in chaps, sliding on your knees across a carpeted stage is apparently not.

“And you can even slide, you gotta–,” McAfee said before failing to slide whatsoever and instead faceplanting on the floor, losing his cowboy hat in the process.

“I was told these were slick,” McAfee said humbly as he put back on his hat. “I was lied to. Good leather, though, good leather. It's not Bevo, it's another cow.”

Expand Tweet

The chaps sliding fiasco is just another instance of the chaos McAfee, a former West Virginia standout and NFL player, brings to ‘College Gameday.' After seemingly auditioning for a role early on, the former All-Pro punter joined ‘Gameday' full-time a few years ago, and the show has never been the same.

Just last week, McAfee, in the dark very early in the morning on the West Coast, pumped up the Oregon football fans in Eugene by leading them in song and jumping up and down on top of his chair. And later, after picking Oregon to defeat Ohio State, McAfee gave the Oregon Duck what it wanted by taking his suit jacket and shirt off to close the show.

McAfee has done similar things wherever ‘Gameday' has gone, including leading Georgia football fans in song before picking against the Bulldogs when they played Alabama; doing the same earlier this season to Oklahoma fans only to pick Tennessee; and liberally using the word ‘cocks' in reference to the Gamecocks of South Carolina whenever and however he can.

Before tonight's big SEC clash between Texas and Georgia, McAfee, as well as the rest of the crew (aside from Kirk Herbstreit, who is calling the game), predicted the Longhorns as the winners.