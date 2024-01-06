Pat McAfee shared a clip from the film "Scarface" after calling out a specific ESPN employee on his show.

Pat McAfee set the sports world on fire on Friday after calling out Norby Williamson, a producer for ESPN, on The Pat McAfee Show. The popular sports personality believes false reporting of his show's ratings was shared amid the Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel debacle.

On Saturday morning, McAfee shared a clip from the film Scarface after all of the commotion that happened the day before. The specific scene he shared was when Al Pacino's character drunkenly calls everyone out in the restaurant. It consists of one of the most popular lines in the movie.

“You don't have the guts to be what you want to be. You need people like me. You need people like me so you can point your f****** finger and say ‘That's the bad guy!'”

Clearly, Pat McAfee is feeling some sort of way right now after this whole ESPN saga. Many believe that McAfee might be punished for what's going on. However, it turns out the self-proclaimed world wide leader in sports has no intentions of punishing McAfee after releasing an official statement, per Ben Strauss of The Washington Post.

“No one is more committed to and invested in ESPN's success than Norby Williamson… We are thrilled with the multi-platform success…from The Pat McAfee Show across ESPN. We will handle this matter internally and have no further comment.”

The next episode of The Pat McAfee Show airs on Monday, January 8. Aaron Rodgers is set to appear as a guest again on Tuesday's episode. It'll be interesting to see how the show moves forward with all of this drama going on.