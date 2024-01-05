Pat McAfee accuses a specific ESPN employee of sabotaging his show amid the Aaron Rodgers dispute.

On Friday, Pat McAfee had some choice words for one specific ESPN employee. Apparently, the former Indianapolis Colts' punter believes someone is sabotaging his show by reporting false ratings. He took the time to talk about it on The Pat McAfee Show which airs on ESPN.

McAfee boldly accuses Norby Williamson, a TV producer for ESPN, of sabotaging his program. The popular television personality believes Williamson is leaking false ratings numbers. Pat McAfee didn't hold back at all when discussing this subject.

“There are folks actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN. More specifically I believe Norby Williamson is the guy attempting to sabotage our program. [Williamson] is seemingly the only human that has information, and then somehow that information gets leaked and it's wrong and then it sets a narrative of what our show is. And then are we just going to combat that from a rat every single time?”

“Somebody tried to get ahead of our actual ratings release with wrong numbers 12 hours beforehand. That's a sabotage attempt, and it's been happening … from some people who didn't necessarily love the old addition of the Pat McAfee Show to the ESPN family.”

This all comes just days after Aaron Rodgers made waves talking about Jimmy Kimmel on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers and Kimmel have a history of going back and forth with each other over the years. However, it's not a funny gag like the fake feud between Kimmel and famed actor Matt Damon.

At the end of the day, these are big accusations for Pat McAfee to make. He's clearly not happy with whatever is going on and is adamant that the original reports of his TV ratings are false.

We'll see how it plays out, but this could get ugly for both Pat McAfee and ESPN. But only time will tell what happens. But overall, this isn't exactly an ideal situation for ESPN considering they paid McAfee $85 million over the course of five years.