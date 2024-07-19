NBA veteran Patrick Beverley is headed overseas next season, but he's got time to help Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain.

On the latest edition of The Pat Bev Pod, Beverley revealed that Jared McCain (who the 76ers drafted 16th overall last month) direct messaged him on social media.

Said the newest member of the 76ers as he slid into Beverley's DM's, “Just wanted to reach out and ask for some advice into the NBA. I have some questions about everything, to be honest, and just want to learn as much as possible before I step on the court. I will take anything (praying hands). What's some tips for succeeding as a rookie? How do I get on the floor? How do I get through slumps?”

Beverley spent part of last season playing for the 76ers before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

McCain played a single season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils. He finished his freshman year with averages of 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.

Former 76ers guard Patrick Beverley headed overseas

Beverley plans to sign a contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Premier League after 12 years in the NBA.

On Sunday, he shared that he was “weighing his options” between accepting a veteran minimum contract in the NBA and a “historic” contract offer overseas.

Said Beverley on the move, “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn't refuse.”

Pat Bev split the 2023-24 season with the 76ers and Milwaukee. Philadelphia traded him to the Bucks midway through the season, and he emerged as a vital piece for their playoff run.

Beverley averaged 6.0 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in games with Milwaukee this past season.

The fiery guard has played for six teams in the last four seasons and seven teams overall in his dozen NBA seasons. As he approaches his age-36 season, Beverley's reputation as a defender is probably higher than his actual defensive skill level, but he's still a loud locker room presence who can help a team in a limited capacity.

Beverley had been suspended four games by the NBA for forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and for his inappropriate interaction with a reporter during his postgame media availability after the Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs last May.