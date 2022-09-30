In Week 4, two Super Bowl candidates square off on Sunday Night Football as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Chiefs suffered a huge upset in Week 3 when they were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17. Costly errors were to blame. Looking ahead to Week 4, here are our Patrick Mahomes Week 4 predictions as he takes on the Buccaneers.

It’s reasonable to assume that neither of these teams wants to slip below .500 in the team standings. Combine that motivation with the presence of two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and fans are in for a thrilling game on Sunday night. Tampa Bay has recently beaten Kansas City, but the Chiefs are the favorites in this particular encounter.

The Chiefs are the preferred team because they are the healthiest. Brady, meanwhile, welcomes back wide receiver Mike Evans in Week 4. However, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones may miss another game. Tampa Bay has yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season. That trend will probably continue in this tight contest.

With that in mind, here are our three bold predictions for Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs’ Week 4 game against the Buccaneers.

3. Patrick Mahomes gets sacked twice and throws an INT

Patrick Mahomes has not gotten sacked much this season so far. That will not be the case here against the Buccaneers. Mahomes has been wrapped up a total of just two times over three games. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have sacked opposing QBs a total of 11 times.

Devin White, Shaq Barrett, and Vita Vea are the big nasties whom Mahomes has to look out for as he tries to avoid hitting the pitch. Even if he escapes those guys, however, Mahomes will still have to worry about the Buccaneers’ secondary. They have recorded five interceptions already this season. Cornerback Jamel Dean is the guy who will most likely get a pick on Mahomes here.

2. Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce for a TD

If Mahomes manages to escape the pass rush, though, look for him to connect with his favorite target, Travis Kelce. The big and mobile tight end leads the Chiefs in receptions, targets, and receiving yards. He also has two catching touchdowns to his name, and he should add a third here when Mahomes throws it to him in the endzone.

Other possible targets are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mike Evans. With the exception of Evans, they all have 100+ receiving yards already, but there’s no question that the Mahomes-Kelce connection is still the Chiefs’ most dangerous offensive weapon.

1. Patrick Mahomes will have a 100+ passer rating game

In Week 3, Patrick Mahomes completed 20-of-35 throws for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a loss to the Colts. He was able to move the ball effectively for most of the game, but the offense was unable to score many points. The star quarterback labored via the air and gained only 26 yards on the ground. Moving forward, he certainly has consistency concerns from week to week.

Having said that, betting against Mahomes, who will undoubtedly want to come back in a major manner, is not a good idea. And accomplishing it on the SNF stage versus Brady would be the perfect way to bounce back and make a statement.

Mahomes should be motivated to redeem himself in Week 4 with Evans returning to his receiving corps. Mahomes should throw for 280 yards and at least two passing touchdowns versus Tampa Bay, finishing with a passer rating of 100 or above.