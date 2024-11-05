Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made a statement at Monday night’s Chiefs game against the Buccaneers, showing her political leanings in bold fashion, Newsweek reports. Wearing a bright red “Make America Great Again” hat paired with her Chiefs sweatshirt, she shared an enthusiastic “Make America great again. Let’s do it!” while cheering on her son’s team. Her display, set against the charged backdrop of election season, caught the attention of fans, many of whom captured her bold statement on social media.

While Patrick Mahomes has chosen to stay neutral, encouraging people to educate themselves and make informed choices, his mother’s vocal support stood in contrast. Patrick, one of the NFL's biggest stars, has clarified he doesn’t intend to use his platform to endorse any candidate, focusing instead on urging fans to vote responsibly. Despite his own approach, members of his family and others connected to the Chiefs organization have not hesitated to express their political opinions publicly, sparking discussions on and off the field.

Political Statements Echo Beyond the Mahomes Family

The political spectrum among those connected to the Chiefs extends further than Randi. Brittany Mahomes, Patrick’s wife, faced her own share of public scrutiny in recent months, as she “liked” a post in August related to the Republican platform, which included Trump’s future policy points on immigration and education. Although she removed the like after some backlash, her engagement continued, later supporting other posts that featured the “Trump-Vance 2024” tag. In response to her critics, Brittany dismissed the negativity, calling out “haters” as having unresolved issues, and made clear she would not be swayed by public opinion.

Brittany’s subtle nods toward Trump have raised questions, given her friendship with pop star Taylor Swift, an outspoken Democrat who has voiced support for Kamala Harris. Nonetheless, Swift and Brittany appeared together in a suite at the Chiefs-Bucs game, signaling that their personal connection endures, irrespective of politics.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, too, weighed in on his preferred candidate last month by endorsing Trump at a rally for Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. With these political expressions from the Mahomes family and close associates, the Chiefs organization inadvertently reflects a spectrum of political affiliations, creating a fascinating conversation around one of the NFL’s most popular teams.

As Election Day approaches, Randi’s bold red attire serves as a reminder of the varied perspectives within the Mahomes circle, even while Patrick himself remains publicly impartial. Whether out of loyalty to family or personal conviction, the Mahomes family and the Chiefs organization continue to highlight the blending of sports, family, and politics—a dynamic that resonates with fans in Kansas City and beyond.