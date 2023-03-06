Mike McGlinchey is one of the biggest names on the NFL free agency market in 2023. The San Francisco 49ers right tackle is the best player available at his position, a position that many teams around the league need to fill or upgrade. That’s why teams like the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Chicago Bears will come sniffing around the star.

McGlinchey is a fifth-year pro, who the 49ers picked No. 9 overall out of Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, the OT has become a stalwart on the right side of the Niners line, starting all 69 games he suited up for in his career.

The 28-year-old tackle is a good player, especially in the run game. He can struggle at times in pass protection, but overall, he is a top right tackle.

McGlinchey will command a big salary in the 2023 NFL free agency market, with some team (and maybe multiple teams) willing to pay him over $15 million per season. With that price tag and some internal candidates to replace him, McGlinchey is almost assuredly out with the 49ers.

That leaves the Titans, Bears, and Dolphins as the three best landing spots for Mike McGlinchey in 2023 NFL free agency.

3. Tennessee Titans

The biggest criticism of Mike McGlinchey is that he can struggle against super-athletic pass-rushers. That’s why his best fits will all be on run-based teams.

In the current NFL, no team is more run-based than Mike Vrabel’s Titans offense. And with the quarterback position next year squarely up in the air, we already know we’re going to get a heavy dose of Derrick Henry in 2023.

With the Titans’ McGlinchey’s pass pro won’t get as exposed as often with the team pounding the ball. Also, the team is in need of tackles with Taylor Lewan out and his replacement last season, Dennis Daley, on the NFL free agency market.

The Titans are in good cap shape, with $19,323,265 in space after cutting Lewan but before making any other major moves. Suring up the most important piece of their team, the offensive line, by signing McGlinchey this summer is a smart move.

2. Chicago Bears

What is the biggest Mike McGlinchey goal in NFL free agency this offseason? If it is to make a deep playoff run or even go to the Super Bowl, then the Titans or the Dolphins are probably better teams to sign with.

However, if McGlinchey wants to get the bag in 2023, his agents need to make a call to the Bears and their general manager Ryan Poles.

Chicago is swimming in cap room this offseason, with $98,841,200 in free space. That’s over $32 million more than the second-place team (Atlanta Falcons). That means that as long as the Bears can convince free agents to buy into their plans moving forward, they can have pretty much anyone they want this offseason.

Aside from simply being able to pay McGlinchey the most money, the Bears are also a run-first offense with a mobile QB in Justin Fields whom McGlinchey will do a good job blocking for.

Some of the Bears’ run-first tendencies are due to the fact they have no wide receivers, but even if they do upgrade their pass-catchers this offseason, Fields and David Montgomery (if they re-sign him) or whoever the RB1 is, will run a lot this year.

And having McGlinchey to block for them will be a major coup.

1. Miami Dolphins

While the Bears and the Titans are good fits, if Mike McGlinchey wants to contend for a Super Bowl and get paid well doing it, the Dolphins are the best fit.

Let’s start with the fact that McGlinchey’s old run-game coordinator, Mike McDaniel, is the head coach in Miami. McDaniel was there when the team drafted McGlinchey and for his first four seasons with the 49ers.

If anyone understands the OT’s strengths and limitations, it’s McDaniel. The coach knows exactly what he’ll be getting with the player and will not only design the offense but call plays accordingly. And while Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle get all the press, McDaniel’s offense is a run-based outfit at heart.

The biggest issue here is that the Dolphins aren’t in great salary cap shape, with a $-15,311,674 balance right now.

Despite that fact, though, just restructuring the contracts of Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Terron Armstead can save the team up to $36.1 million and give the team plenty of space to sign a young right tackle to build around for the next few seasons, whether the QB is Tua Tagovailoa or not.