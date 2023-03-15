The New England Patriots are continuing to make some depth signings in the early stages of the 2023 NFL free agency.

Safety Jabrill Peppers has agreed to a two-year deal to remain in New England, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. The value of Peppers’ new deal is currently unknown, but he joined the Patriots on a one-year, $2 million deal with $3 million in incentives last offseason.

Peppers had a solid first season with the Patriots in 2022. He played roughly 35 percent of their defensive snaps, working mostly as an in-the-box safety. However, he played a fair amount of snaps in the slot, too.

Jabrill Peppers was really good. This is a ridiculous fit from two-high against a counter scheme. Nice job by Tavai to work over the top to force the runner to cut back, and Peppers comes from the backside deep safety spot to fit the cutback lane. Sweet play. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/bqaBqCJrEI — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 31, 2022

Peppers recorded 60 combined tackles (35 solo, 25 assisted) with two of them going for a loss to go along with a fumble recovery last season. Pro Football Focus thought highly of Peppers’ run defense, giving him a team-high 84.8 grade in that category. It also credited him for 20 stops and just two missed tackles, giving him a 3.6 missed tackle percentage. Peppers also played in 269 special teams snaps.

By coming to terms with Peppers, the Patriots have agreed to deals to retain multiple members of their secondary over the last couple of days. They agreed to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal on Monday.

…I like watching Jabrill Peppers play. (Interesting career path/arc to say the least) Not afraid of contact or putting nose into the fire. Love how quick he triggers to take on pullers in the run game pic.twitter.com/BwFS1y2UX5 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 27, 2022

The retainment of Peppers and Jones might be vital for the Patriots this offseason. Free safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement earlier in March, leaving them some questions about their secondary and veteran leadership within the group.

Peppers likely won’t be a candidate to replace McCourty at free safety though considering he’s played most of his NFL snaps in-the-box. So, the Patriots will either have to keep looking for McCourty’s replacement or they could tab Jones or someone else within the group for the role.