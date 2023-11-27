New England Patriots rookie kicker Chad Ryland took accountability for a missed field goal in the loss to the Giants.

Chad Ryland had a chance to send the New England Patriots to overtime against the New York Giants on Sunday. Instead, the rookie kicker ended up being a goat.

As the Patriots were down 10-7 and ran the clock down at the end of regulation to set up for a 35-yard field goal, Ryland wasn’t able to pull through, missing the field goal wide left to give the Giants the win.

Ryland took accountability for the missed kick after the game.

“I missed that kick,” Ryland told reporters in the locker room after the game. “There’s no easy way around it. There’s no soft way around it. I missed the kick. I completely own that, and I’ll take responsibility for that every day of the week.