Chad Ryland had a chance to send the New England Patriots to overtime against the New York Giants on Sunday. Instead, the rookie kicker ended up being a goat.
As the Patriots were down 10-7 and ran the clock down at the end of regulation to set up for a 35-yard field goal, Ryland wasn’t able to pull through, missing the field goal wide left to give the Giants the win.
Ryland took accountability for the missed kick after the game.
“I missed that kick,” Ryland told reporters in the locker room after the game. “There’s no easy way around it. There’s no soft way around it. I missed the kick. I completely own that, and I’ll take responsibility for that every day of the week.
“The protection was good, snap was good, hold was good. I’ve got to do a better job of making that kick.”
Chad Ryland on the final 35-yard field goal that would have tied the game. pic.twitter.com/nuVoNiIk4b
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 26, 2023
Chad Ryland’s field goal miss in Patriots’ loss adds to rookie struggles
It’s been a tough season for the fourth-round pick. Following his miss on Sunday, Ryland’s just 12 of 18 on field goal attempts this season (66.6 percent).
Conversely, the kicker Ryland replaced has done well in his new stop. Nick Folk made 95.5 percent of his field goals this season with the Tennessee Titans, still proving to be one of the league’s most accurate kickers after having a long streak of not missing a kick from within 50 yards during his Patriots tenure.
Something that could’ve shaken the confidence of Ryland on Sunday was the Patriots’ decision to punt the ball rather than go for a 54-yard field goal that could’ve given them an early lead in the first quarter.
Bill Belichick briefly explained what went into the thought process of punting the ball instead of going for the field goal.
“A little bit,” Belichick said when asked if he considered kicking a field goal in that spot. “But it felt like we’d have good field position for our defense.”
Ryland knows that he just has to be better moving forward, taking further blame for his missed kick.
“Just got to continue to work,” Ryland said. “And work in the right direction.”