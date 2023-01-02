By Conor Roche · 3 min read

FOXBOROUGH – Jakobi Meyers stepped up in the clutch on Sunday. When the New England Patriots began their game-deciding with just under 10 minutes up and leading 16-14, they called on the reliable receiver’s number three times on third down.

On third-and-5 from their own 32-yard line, Mac Jones threw a tight pass to complete a 25-yard reception to Meyers. Five plays later, on another third-and-5 from the Dolphins’ 27-yard line, Meyers beat his man along the sideline when Jones threw to him deep, drawing a pass interference penalty to get the Patriots to the 5-yard line.

New England looked like it was about to stall out on another red zone drive until Jones completed a one-yard touchdown pass to Meyers on a fade route that gave the Patriots a 23-14 lead with 4:37 left before winning 23-21.

After the game, center David Andrews was the first to reveal that Jones and Meyers broke out from the original play call on that play. Meyers said that he and Mac Jones liked what they saw in the Dolphins’ coverage, which saw the receiver dealing with just one corner far from where the ball was snapped.

“Yeah I was in tight at first and I shifted out,” Meyers said. “Nobody came out with me, I looked at Mac [Jones] and he saw me. We all pray for moments like that, to be open like that. I saw his look and I just knew what it meant and we were good to go.”

The Patriots QB said that he also saw something similar prior to the snap – and that it’s something they’ve practiced, too.

“I think we shifted and stuff. Puts a lot of stress on the defense,” Mac Jones said. “Been working on that play for quite some time here. Finally got to do it in the game. Just a heads-up play. Sometimes with the shifts and motions, that’s what happens on defense. Hard to communicate, all that. But definitely made a great catch. Those are sometimes the hardest because you see a guy running out, looking at you, you don’t want to put it on a line so they can intercept it. Definitely made a great play. It was a good situational play.”

Andrews seemed to be in awe of what happened on the play.

“Great recognition on Mac on that touchdown,” Andrews said. “He’s back there clapping. Next thing I know, it was not what I thought was about to happen. Good job by him and Jakobi being on the same page, recognizing what they saw. Just overall great job by him and everybody that executed, get the ball down there and score.”

Meyers actually went down with a shoulder injury and didn’t return as he spent the rest of the game watching on the sideline without his pads on. However, he expects to play when the Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in their regular season finale where they can make the playoffs with a win.

“I should be [able to play],” Meyers said. “I haven’t heard anything else. They’re gonna have to tell me I can’t go. But I plan on being out there.”

Jakobi Meyers has dealt with a fair share of injuries this season, missing a pair of games due to a knee injury and missing another game recently due to a concussion. The Patriots wideout gave a strong message on how he’s dealt with the injuries.

“At this point, I’ve been dealing with everything,” Meyers said. “So, probably. But I’m still living, still ready to play.”