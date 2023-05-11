FOXBOROUGH – James Robinson looked like he was on track to be one of the league’s best running backs for the foreseeable future following a strong rookie season in 2020. Now with the New England Patriots, he’s hoping to replicate it.

The then-Jacksonville Jaguars running back rushed for 1,070 yards that year and proved to be a strong dual threat out of the backfield, adding 49 receptions for 344 yards en route to scoring 10 total touchdowns in 14 games.

But questions about Robinson’s future in Jacksonville began to percolate after his rookie season when the team drafted running back Travis Etienne in the first round. Etienne missed all of the 2021 season though, and Robinson still had a strong year as he rushed for 767 yards on 4.7 yards per carry and eight touchdowns through 14 games.

James Robinson hit a low point late in that season though when he tore his Achilles. He returned for the start of the 2022 season, but wasn’t as effective. Robinson rushed for 340 yards on 4.2 yards per carry and three touchdowns through seven games with the Jaguars before he was traded to the New York Jets ahead of the deadline. He struggled in New York, rushing for 85 yards on just 2.9 yards per carry.

The most scrimmage yards (1,414) by an undrafted rookie in NFL history. Remember the name James Robinson. ✍️@Robinson_jamess | @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/wKrAA9tCDA — NFL (@NFL) February 19, 2021

Even though his numbers with the Jets weren’t quite what they were with the Jaguars, Robinson didn’t believe his Achilles injury affected him in 2022 though, and he’s also hoping to prove anyone doubting him wrong.

“Really looking forward to it. I mean, coming off the Achilles was a lot of talk of ‘he’s not going to be this. He’s not going to be that,’” Robinson said. “But, I felt like the start of that year, when I came back, I was doing pretty fine. I haven’t had a problem with it since.”

The bigger issue James Robinson dealt with was moving teams midseason. He admitted Thursday that it was tough to acclimate himself to a new team while trying to carve a role for himself.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I would say not ideal,” Robinson described the situation. “I don’t really like moving around like that. It was kind of hard to find my role, really, and do what I can for the team that I was on.”

New #Patriots RB James Robinson said he’s looking to “bring what I did in my rookie season here.” Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards that season, adding 49 receptions for 344 yards and scored 10 total TDs. pic.twitter.com/9a1ljkpFfc — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) May 11, 2023

Robinson was on the move again this offseason as a free agent, signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal. This time around, Robinson will have several months to get himself situated with his new team before even playing a game.

James Robinson also had the liberty of picking his new home. He mentioned multiple times Thursday that he likes the fit with the Patriots, noting that he could tell the team likes to run the ball in his past matchups against them.

“Just like the way they do things around here,” Robinson said. “When I got here, talking to Bill O’Brien and running back coach [Vinnie Sunseri], felt like a good fit.”

Now that he’s in a place that he feels like is a good fit, Robinson is hoping that he can bring some of his past magic onto the field with the Patriots.

“Just doing what I can to help this team win,” Robinson said when asked what he could bring to the team. “They need to see me play and you guys need to see me play. Just trying to bring what I did in my rookie season here.”