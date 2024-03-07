The New England Patriots are a popular destination for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels in recent mock drafts with the number three overall pick, although Drake Maye's name has also been floated out recently. The Patriots are still deciding what to do about former first round pick Mac Jones at the quarterback position and Daniels could be his replacement.
Meanwhile, Daniels has been busy responding to speculation that he doesn't want to play for Coach Jerod Mayo and the Patriots.
The Patriots' name has also been mentioned in rumors regarding Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's potential next destination. Jaguars standout Calvin Ridley could come to Foxboro in hopes of becoming a favorite target of whoever does end up under center for Mayo's team.
With rumors heating up, Daniels has finally responded.
Daniels' Response to New England Speculation
Daniels responded to the rumors of him not wanting to go to New England on his Twitter account with a simple ‘cap' emoji insinuating that the rumor is not true, according to a report from CBS Sports.
Daniels threw for 40 touchdowns with four interceptions last season on a scintillating 72% completion percentage for the Tigers.
The LSU star also ran for 1,134 yards completing one of the most jaw-dropping statistical seasons for a quarterback in recent memory after transferring from the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Patriots' Future at the QB Position
Recent reports discussing the merits of sticking with Jones at the QB position have made the rounds, but Daniels or North Carolina standout Drake Maye are still considered to be the most likely picks for New England at number three overall.
One thing is for sure: Mayo will be looking to put his own stamp on the team with Bill Belichick no longer in New England, and selecting a needle moving program changer like Daniels could make a huge difference right off the bat.