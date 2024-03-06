The chatter linking Tampa Bay Buccaneers pending free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the New England Patriots continues to gain ground. With the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick still without a new contract with the Buccaneers, there is no stopping rumors with regard to his landing spot from sprouting from all over the place.
It is not that hard to imagine the reason why the Patriots are being talked about as a potential Baker Mayfield destination. For one, they are obviously a QB-needy franchise, with neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe showing tremendous promise under center. If the Patriots are indeed looking to sign Mayfield, then there's the possibility that New England's high pick at the 2024 NFL Draft will be moved, as recently speculated by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.
“We've all assumed that Baker [Mayfield] just goes right back to Tampa. Don't sleep on the New England Patriots. If the New England Patriots are in the Baker business then the No. 3 pick is up for sale.”
Baker Mayfield is looking to secure a big payday after he had a career season in 2023. Once thought to be on his way out of the NFL, Mayfield boosted his stock with the Buccaneers last season, as he passed for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, while also earning his first Pro Bowl nod.
Despite the Patriots rumors, Mayfield is still favored to land back with the Buccaneers, who have already secured the quarterback's top weapon in 2023 by signing wide receiver Mike Evans to a new extension contract.