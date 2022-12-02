Published December 2, 2022

By Conor Roche · 2 min read

FOXBOROUGH – Next to nothing went the New England Patriots’ way on offense in their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night – and it left starting quarterback Mac Jones extremely frustrated.

Jones was seen on Amazon Prime’s broadcast at one point during Thursday night’s game yelling “throw the [expletive] ball. [Expletive] short game sucks. [Expletive].”

Jones said following the game that he wasn’t directing his frustration at anyone in particular during that moment, but was trying to light a spark under the Patriots’ offense.

“Obviously, just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Mac Jones said. “We’re kind of playful behind and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I got to see that part better. But it’s the short game that we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed a chunk plays and, you know, I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.

“Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you. But, yeah, I think that’s that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody, just emotion coming out and we kind of needed a spark. So when you’re playing from behind against a really good team and a good offense, you need to go out there and make better plays and that starts with me.

“So definitely wasn’t good enough by me tonight and all you can do is watch the tape and see where we can get better. But playing catch-up’s hard. We didn’t want to do that all game and I didn’t do a good enough job getting ahead early and making it work. A tough one, but hats off to the Bills for playing a good game.”

After having his best game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense took a step back on Thursday. Jones completed 22-of-36 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and while he was sacked just once, he was on the move a lot.

Jones took responsibility for the Patriots’ continued offensive woes.

“I think it’s accountability,” Jones said. “It starts with me. I want to be coached harder, I want to be a better player. The coaches have given us everything they’ve got, they’ve put us in a position to win.”

Mac Jones and the Patirots’ offense will have some more time than usual to figure things out as they don’t play again until Monday, Dec. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.