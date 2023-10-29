After their shocking win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, the New England Patriots came crashing back down to earth against the Miami Dolphins Week 8. With the Patriots failing to capitalize on Week 7's success, Bill Belichick was asked about the future of quarterback Mac Jones.

In classic Belichick fashion, the head coach didn't directly address Jones' future. Rather, he lampooned everyone on the Patriots for their 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

“We all need to play better,” Belichick said. “We all need to coach and play better.”

Jones completed 19-of-29 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Dolphins. While he did throw an interception, Jones didn't necessarily have a bad game. He even found JuJu Smith-Schuster late to pull the Patriots within one score.

However, with New England falling to 2-6 on the season, Jones has once again come under fire. It's not like the criticism is necessarily undeserved. Even with his two-touchdown performance against Miami, Jones has thrown for 1,641 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He hasn't exactly been the beacon of success in New England.

Still, Jones isn't the only reason for the Patriots' struggles. Their once mighty defense has seemed to taken a step backwards in 2023. The 31 points they allowed to the Dolphins was the third time this season they've allowed 30+ points. It was the seventh time they've let up 20+.

As long as Jones is under center, Bill Belichick will be getting questions about his future unless a massive turnaround is in order. Belichick certainly wants to see better play from his quarterback. But at the same time, Belichick knows the Patriots are riddled with problems right now and that'll be a team effort to find any form of success.