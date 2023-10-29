JuJu Smith-Schuster's return to the New England Patriots' lineup in their Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins was a bit of a crazy one.

The Patriots wide receiver didn't play until the fourth quarter following injuries to DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne. He ended up playing a big role in his first drive of the game, too. On fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, the Patriots put Smith-Schuster in motion and designed a play for Mac Jones to throw to him, leading to a touchdown that cut the Dolphins' lead to 24-17.

Smith-Schuster's bizarre day continued through the Patriots' final offensive snap. As Jones threw a Hail Mary on fourth-and-long, Smith-Schuster delivered a hard hit on Dolphins defensive back Brandon Jones to prevent an interception. Smith-Schuster was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play and upset members of the Dolphins, causing players on both teams to need to be separated following the change of possession.

So this hit was flagged but the hit on DeVante Parker wasn't? Wtf pic.twitter.com/YAZ6CM1mjj — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 29, 2023

Smith-Schuster defended his hit after the game.

“Just saw the defensive player trying to go for an interception, and just trying to make a play,” Smith-Schuster told reporters. “While he was coming down with the ball, I kind of hit him in the chest and tried to get the ball out.

“Clean hit,” Smith-Schuster later said of the play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster after the game. pic.twitter.com/2WheSGY7fR — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) October 29, 2023

Bill Belichick explained why JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't play much for Patriots against Dolphins

As many wondered why Smith-Schuster didn't play until the fourth quarter, Belichick implied that it was a numbers game at receiver.

“We played multiple people,” Belichick told reporters. ” … We can't play everybody.”

When asked if he was surprised to not play until the fourth quarter on Sunday, Smith-Schuster placed any explanation for that decision on the coaches.

“It was what the coaches, the decisions they made with the players, it is what it is,” Smith-Schuster said. “I've been in these situations before. When the opportunity comes, just make the most of it.”

Smith-Schuster admitted though that he had an idea that it could be some time before he saw the field on Sunday.

“I knew it was a possibility. Kind of just waited. Just let the game [play itself out].”