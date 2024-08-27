Ever since future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots have been working for four years to solidify their quarterback room, and there haven't been too many occasions when it looked like they had potentially found their guy. Mac Jones' rookie year provided Pats fans with a prolonged glimpse at what the future could hold, but his sophomore season taught us that the success of his rookie campaign was fleeting. The only other time that fans in New England seemed to be excited by the play of their signal caller was when Bailey Zappe claimed the QB1 job and Zappe Fever infected thousands in the state of Massachusetts.

However, it seems as if the new regime in New England has been inoculated against Zappe Fever, because the Patriots have decided to release Bailey Zappe ahead of the 2024 season.

“The #Patriots have informed QB Bailey Zappe that he’s being released,” according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Zappe is well liked in the building, but it’s a crowded New England quarterback room with veteran Jacoby Brissett, alongside rookies Drake Maye and Joe Milton.”

The release of Bailey Zappe is not necessarily a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to New England's offseason. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was brought in, presumably to be the Patriots' week one starter. 3rd overall pick Drake Maye is the quarterback in waiting, and cannon-armed QB Joe Milton has impressed throughout the summer. That left Zappe as the odd man out.

For his career, Bailey Zappe is 4-4 as a starter, with 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to his name. It wouldn't be a surprise if the former 4th Round pick who led the NCAA in passing yards and touchdowns during his one season at Western Kentucky, landed somewhere else around the league and occupied a back-up role, or worst case scenario, landed a spot on a team's practice squad.