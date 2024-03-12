A journeyman finally finds his way home. After stints with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Cleveland Browns, Jacoby Brissett comes home. He becomes the latest solution for the New England Patriots quarterback conundrum as Robert Kraft and Coach Jerod Mayo scour to find the next big signal-caller for their team in the draft or through NFL Free Agency.
The Patriots gave Jacoby Brissett a one-year deal, per Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. His contract will amount to $8 million which gives the team some space to bring in other players.
The first day of NFL Free Agency for the Patriots seems to be revolving around their offense. They gave Michael Onwenu a big contract for him to stay and man the offensive line. Now, they get someone a fairly reliable quarterback with veteran acumen. Coach Jerod Mayo is building a multi-generational roster that can help the next generation thrive due to the oldheads' guidance.
Not a lot of other quarterbacks have mastered the Patriots way. This is why Brissett coming back plays an important role in bridging the eras between Bill Belichick and Mayo. With other great signal callers in the draft like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and JJ McCarthy among others, Brissett's mentorship will come in handy.
Brissett gives the Patriots more than intangibles
While they develop a young quarterback, Brissett can still put up decent numbers for the squad to keep them afloat. With the Commanders, he was not able to get as much playing time but he still threw for 224 passing yards and three touchdowns. Before that, he had rocky seasons with the Browns and Dolphins. He may have gotten 3,891 passing yards but his accuracy was not the best. Brissett got picked 10 times while only throwing for 17 touchdowns.
These can all be improved. With Onwenu set to come back for the Patriots, he gets more time to make plays in the pocket or efficiently scramble. All of these mixed with his intangibles make for a promising season. This next season might be rough for Robert Kraft's Patriots but they will get the hang of this rebuild quite soon.