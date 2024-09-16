The New England Patriots nearly followed up their shocking Week 1 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals with another surprise victory in Week 2 over the Seattle Seahawks. While they held a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks managed to tie the game and force overtime, where they eventually won by a score of 23-20 thanks to a 31-yard field goal from Jason Myers.

This game was proof that the Patriots are likely going to continue to be more competitive than many folks expect them to be, but there's no doubt that this loss is still disappointing considering how they were in position to win late in the fourth quarter. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the three players most to blame for their overtime defeat.

Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez has had quite a start to his NFL career. While he only played in four games last season, he did a great job slowing down A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, and CeeDee Lamb before he exited that contest against the latter early with a season-ending shoulder injury. Gonzalez picked up right where he left off in Week 1, though, by keeping Ja'Marr Chase quiet in New England's big win.

For the first time in his career, though, Gonzalez got thoroughly torched by DK Metcalf (10 REC, 129 YDS, 1 TD), with his 56-yard touchdown coming as the result of a miscommunication between Gonzalez and Kyle Dugger. Things won't get any easier for Gonzalez, as he has a rematch with Wilson looming in Week 3, and he will need to be better if the Pats intend on bouncing back.

By and large, Jacoby Brissett didn't do anything wrong in this game for New England. He put up modest numbers again (15/27, 149 YDS, 1 TD, 2 CAR, 6 YDS), and he committed no turnovers for the second straight week to help the Patriots stay in this game. But a lot of the offense's struggles can be pinned on his cautious play under center.

Brissett failed to get anyone involved in the passing game other than Hunter Henry, who had eight catches for 109 yards. New England's final two drives of this game, which came at the end of the fourth quarter and at the start of overtime, were three-and-outs, which simply isn't good enough. Both of these drives could have conceivably won New England the game.

This isn't a call for Drake Maye to start over Brissett, because he's doing precisely what is expected of him, but he seems almost scared to take any risks under center with the rookie passer breathing down his neck behind him on the depth chart, and that's not going to help the Patriots offense improve anytime soon.

Jonathan Jones

New England's secondary is arguably the deepest position on their roster, but they let the team down against the Seahawks. We already noted Gonzalez's struggles with Metcalf, and Jonathan Jones didn't do any better on the other side of the field. He spent much of his day covering Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the second-year budding star put together a similarly big day alongside Metcalf, hauling in 12 passes for 117 yards.

The most consequential play from Jones came when he committed a controversial pass interference call on Tyler Lockett on the Seahawks' game-winning drive that put them into Patriots territory. While Jones claims Lockett said it wasn't pass interference, the referees disagreed, and it's safe to say this wasn't a particularly good game for New England's veteran cornerback.