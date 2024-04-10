Free Agency brought in a handful of names that Coach Jerod Mayo could use in rebuilding the New England Patriots. They snagged Jacoby Brissett, K.J. Osborn, and Antonio Gibson to boost their offensive production. However, this will not be enough because they still need cornerstones in their system moving forward. The 2024 NFL Draft is the strongest way by which they are able to do this. While Rob Gronkowski advocates to land someone like Rome Odunze or Marvin Harrison Jr., Vince Wilfork suggests otherwise.
A weapon for Jacoby Brissett to constantly find in the Patriots' offense could very well be what Jerod Mayo needs to notch some wins. However, Vince Wilfork posits that there is another position that they should be focusing on during the 2024 NFL Draft. He outlined why finding a quarterback as early as this month will springboard the Patriots' rebuild, via Adam London of NESN.
“I’d go quarterback because this quarterback draft is so strong. You don’t know next year what it is. I’m going quarterback because I’m not going to get the receivers. I’m not going to get the top-skilled position players coming to my team if I don’t have a quarterback. It’s hard to sell a program and an organization if they don’t have a quarterback,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said.
Vince Wilfork does make a fair point here. While Caleb Williams will surely go to the Chicago Bears, prospects like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. have all ravaged college football in their own way before even declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Moreover, the Patriots' focus should be on the future. Jacoby Brissett is 31 years old. While he might be capable of helping a younger quarterback thrive, his production has not been the best in the past year. He only got to play three games for the Washington Commanders and threw for 224 passing yards with three touchdowns. His age may catch up to him quite soon.
Patriots legend further hammers the point
Vince Wilfork also posits that the better the quarterback is, the better the Patriots' pull in free agency becomes.
“You can’t go out and land big receivers in free agency without a quarterback. It just doesn’t happen. I would go quarterback, absolutely. I would not trade out of it. Quarterback is my first pick. We have a lot of them there, and I think we’re going to be OK with the ones that are going to be available. And I would start my franchise back over with getting me a franchise quarterback,” he declared.
More than Wilfork's points, the Patriots have been suffering a quarterback conundrum for the longest time now. After Tom Brady headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they were not quite as competitive as before. Bringing in a signal caller in the 2024 NFL Draft might fix these long-term woes. It is not a panacea by any means but it is a step in the right direction.
Who do you think Jerod Mayo and the Patriots should draft this year?